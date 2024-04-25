The Elite And Jack Perry Address Their Attack On AEW President Tony Khan

As seen in the final segment of AEW Dynamite on April 24th, 2024, The Elite and Jack Perry attacked AEW President Tony Khan.

After the show concluded, the group addressed the incident.

Perry: “You took eight months of my career, and you just got what was coming to you.”

Matthew Jackson: “When we came back, we said we were here to put AEW back on track. It’s time to change the world, and what you just saw out there, unfortunately for Tony, the best boss I’ve ever worked for by the way, that was just us trying to get this place back to what it was supposed to be. And that was our final play. The Elite has arrived.”

Nicolas Jackson: “Matter of fact Matthew, this is the best version of The Elite.”