The Elite Reportedly Canceled Meeting With CM Punk Ahead Of AEW All In London

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW terminated CM Punk’s contract following his backstage brawl with Jack Perry at the All In London PPV event.

According to Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling.com, a recent attempt was made to bury the hatchet between Punk and members of The Elite.

Hausman stated, “Haus of Wrestling has learned that a sit-down with the relevant members of The Elite, CM Punk, and Tony Khan was scheduled to take place last week, ahead of AEW: All In London, but was called off at the last minute by The Elite’s camp. From what we understand, it was going to take place in Atlanta, and Tony Khan would have been present.”

Hasuman added that the meeting’s cancellation apparently added to Punk’s overall dissatisfaction with AEW as All In approached.