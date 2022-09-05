The Elite Win AEW Trios Championship, Toni Storm Crowned Interim Women’s Champion

– The Elite are the very first team to win the AEW Trios championship.

At Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, saw the final round of the trios tournament that began a month ago. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated “Hangman” Adam Page and the Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds). The match was a thrilling back-and-forth contest that contributed to the ongoing storyline between The Elite and Hangman. After Page accidentally hit John Silver with his Buckshot Lariat, Omega was able to score the winning pinfall and win the match.

– Your new AEW interim women’s champion is Toni Storm.

Storm defeated Jamie Hayer, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker at All Out. This was a match that was supposed to feature Thunder Rosa defending the women’s title against Toni Storm, but it was changed after La Mera Mera went down with a back injury. Originally, the match was supposed to be between Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm.

