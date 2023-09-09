The Gunns Discuss Having The Most Viral Entrance Of All Time

AEW Stars The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) took part in a media scrum at the Starrcast VI Event, where they talked about a number of topics including getting the rights to music icon 50 Cent’s “Many Men” song from his popular “Get Rich Or Die Tryin” album, a song they used for their ring entrance back in April and how they had the most viral entrance of all time.

Below is the conversation they had:

Austin Gunn: I’ll just say that we have the most viral entrance of all time.

Colten Gunn: It might be viral, but it also is the best entrance in wrestling history.

Austin Gunn: In wrestling history. Current, past, everything, the spit. Everything. We are just the best. Seeing Many Men in the future? I don’t know. We might use it, we might not.

Colten Gunn: Cause our regular music is awesome.

Austin Gunn: It actually is. I’m a big fan. I produced that with a close artist of mine. So to answer your question…just stay tuned.

You can check out The Gunns’ comments in the video below.