The Misuse Of Pat McAfee

I wrote an article earlier this week, asking if the Cody Rhodes/Stephanie McMahon segment on Raw was potentially a way to test the waters to open the door to an eventual return to the company of Vince McMahon after there were implied references to him in the promo. Given the latest filing of the Janel Grant lawsuit a few days later, that might be doubtful since her legal team added more evidence to support the argument that the case should go to a jury trial. Among the latest claims, Grant said that CEO, Nick Khan knew about her relationship with McMahon, and there were more distributing details filed about Brock Lesnar’s alleged involvement. So, at least at this point, TKO brass might be hesitant to bring the former boss back into the fold as it might put an extra spotlight on the latest accusations.

Still, after last night’s episode of Smackdown, you’d have to wonder if Vince had some type of influence on the product, because I hadn’t seen booking quite that unproductive since the last time he was in charge.

For years, the emperor of sports entertainment landed a lot more often than he missed, which is how he built his dad’s territorial promotion in a global, publicly-traded corporation. That simply wasn’t the case in his latter tenure as the head of the company. Storylines were disjointed and changed direction often so the audience couldn’t truly get behind any specific narrative. If an angle didn’t propel immediately, McMahon would default to old troupes that were cliche and stale.

Vince is gone, but his philosophy, at least recently with the sluggish ticket sales for Wrestlemania that put the number of seats sold at a 30% decline compared to last year in the same building, has been seen on WWE programming as the overall direction shifted just two weeks before the event. Also earlier this week, I covered the notion that the office enlisted the help of John Cena as the host of the event a mere four months after he retired to try to spark some extra interest in the show. As I wrote previously, much like the angle booked on Smackdown, the efforts to spur ticket sales were too little too late. Cena at the event, or the few different discounts on tickets were used way too late in the game to make a difference since the traveling fans would’ve had to realistically make those plans much earlier than weeks before the opening bell.

The angle on the opening segment of Smackdown was more proof that the company is grasping at straws to draw some type of interest for live attendance.

A few weeks ago, when Randy Orton took a mystery phone call, it was designed to create some intrude ahead of the WM 42 main event, which makes sense, as the organization still has to sell the $30 ESPN subscription aside from the live event tickets. Of course, the payoff for any situation like this is key, and part of the problem with the mystery aspect is that it has to live up to the hype or it’s unproductive. Was it Chris Jericho? Was it Bob Orton? Was it Vince McMahon? It was advertised ahead of time that Orton would reveal the caller on this week’s episode of Smackdown so it’s clear that management wanted to get eyes on this segment.

When Pat McAfee hit the ring, it took a second to realize who it was, and he hit Cody Rhodes with a low blow to align himself with Orton. I have to be honest, while McAfee is a great guy by all accounts, this was completely underwhelming. Granted, his announcing style isn’t my cup of tea, but I can understand why he’s there and that he has a following from a specific demographic. That said, the less than part-time announcer turning heel adds nothing to the storyline and doesn’t carry much weight in the grand scheme of things. The WWE championship, theoretically the top prize in the company with more than 50 years of lineage, not to mention the top position in the organization, is on the line. But man, things must be getting serious now, Pat McAFee is involved. After the segment aired, the former NFL kicker posted on social media that if Orton loses at WM, he won’t appear on WWE programming again. Considering that McAfee is understandably already not on the WWE shows because of much more lucrative gigs for ESPN, why does it matter if his involvement in WWE is at stake for the WM match?

I asked recently if WWE brass devalued Cody Rhodes with the path that was booked for him to get to WM 42, but regardless of if the set up hindered his status or not, this segment certainly swept the rug out from under him. Essentially, McAfee buried the current product, which isn’t exactly the best way to sell that same product to the audience. McAfee basically blamed Cody for the rather underwhelming content of the broadcasts, citing the low ratings from the previous week. If this was designed to be some type of reverse psychology, it definitely didn’t work. The four-hour pay-per-views with only four matches might be the much bigger issue than what any individual performer does on the PPVs. Along the same lines, the fact that the costs involved with following the product have increased across the board, while the shows have delivered less actual content has a lot to do with why the current product is so bland. In many respects, the shows leave the impression that they are on autopilot, which is very similar to the presentation the product had for a few years prior to the launch of AEW. The company is very secure with their media rights deals so it’s easy to put the product on cruise control so to speak and collect the cash.

From a corporate perspective, the status quo is mission accomplished because those massive media rights deals, as well as the Saudi agreement, are guaranteed money. The stability and ensured revenue in the future sre exactly what investors look for when they buy stock on Wall Street. Sure, it makes the shareholders overjoyed with the guaranteed return on investment, but for the fan base, the status quo often translates to stale or cliche programming.

Ironically, years ago when the product was the subject of the same type of criticism, Baron Corbin, who was an authority figure on Raw at the time, was blamed for the subpar shows. The bottom line is, it’s never a good thing to bury the current product on your own show because it’s basically telling the fans that they are foolish for paying to watch it.

As I said, McAfee’s announcing style is too over-the-top for me, but the reason that he garnered a following within the WWE fan base was that his enthusiasm was authentic and organic. The guy had the time of his life in WWE and the fans could appreciate it. On the other end of the spectrum, the heel turn was more or less the opposite of that, as he sounded as though he was playing the “bad guy” with a very forced and phony portrayal. More specifically, McAfee cited the attitude era fans, as if Orton is going to serve a starving demographic from more than 25 years ago. As I wrote in an article last week to cover the quarter century mark of when Vince bought WCW for pennies on the dollar, the vast majority of the Attitude era was very much of a time and place, which is why it doesn’t hold up in hindsight. It’s understandable why some fans look back on the Monday night war with rose-colored glasses because the main event scene was so strong, but there’s a significant portion of the product that was absolute drek, especially in retrospect.

The reference to the Attitude is top-tier desperate because nothing reinforces the notion that the current product is underwhelming than using “the glory days” to try to sell a current show.

Aside from the fact that most of the Attitude era doesn’t hold up if it’s viewed today, framing Randy Orton as the guy to bring it back was is just silly. Orton debuted in the WWE after WCW already closed. Furthermore, and this might be the biggest point from this particular portion of the promo, catering to the supposed Attitude era demographic is a lost cause. Only a fraction of those fans still follow the product today. The rest of that audience either followed the next trend after pro wrestling exited the pop culture conversation, stopped watching after WCW folded, or only vaguely follow anything from the business today. At the peak of the Attitude era, there were roughly 10 million viewers of pro wrestling on any given Monday. Now, that number is closer to two million fans so the target audience is simply different today. There’s not a demand for a return to the Attitude era, and even if it was attempted, it wouldn’t get over in 2026.

This segment more or less chopped Cody down at the knees because the heel actually had a point, the product has been underwhelming recently so it’s rather easy for the audience to associate Cody with that dissatisfaction. It was already going to be difficult to get a Wrestlemania crowd to boo Orton because of the cache he has at this point in his career, as well as how over the RKO is, but this segment more or less cements a situation where the fans turn on Cody at Wrestlemania, which doesn’t make sense since he’s the fighting champion as the baby face. They are setting the stage for him to became the New York Yankees of the company where he gets heat simply for being the top guy that they once clamored for. If that happens then it takes away much of his shine as the top guy, and the only remedy would be a heel turn, a move that would be counterproductive to his overall position as the representative of the organization.

It’s somewhat mind-boggling that they are booking Cody Rhodes into a corner like this, but at this point, Randy Orton must win the championship at WM. If Cody wins, you’re telling the audience that they would theoretically continue to get the same bland programming they have now. Again, the problem with that portion of the promo is that the heel was right so it lends credibility to the notion that Cody is the caption of a skewed ship. Maybe all of this is moot because management can still paper the house to have a full stadium by showtime, and I said discussed before, the bigger picture is the most profitable Wrestlemania in history in Saudi Arabia next year, but it still seems like this is such a counterproductive way to book Cody Rhodes when the office finally had the guy that could take the John Cena spot as far as the representative for the company.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

Email [email protected] | You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, & Threads @jimlamotta89