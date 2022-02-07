The Rock Called Out By Donald Trump Jr. and Accused of ‘Transphobia’

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has been accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation on his Spotify podcast and after he issued an apology, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson publicly showed support for Rogan. However, a Twitter user brought up how Rogan used the N-word repeatedly during his podcasts and The Rock responded with the following:

“I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me.”

Dear @donwinslow

Thank you so much for this

I hear you as well as everyone here 100%

I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative.

Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.

DJ https://t.co/3mBf85wRoe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2022

Twitter users started digging into The Rock’s Twitter past and a message he wrote to someone in 2011 resurfaced:

“It’s not our fault you’re turning tranny tricks to put yourself thru nursing school.”

The tweet was deleted but Donald Trump Jr. publicly called out The Rock and wrote the following:

“Wow, @TheRock, you can’t just try to quietly delete transphobic attacks without giving a groveling apology and expect to ever work in Hollywood again. Do @UnderArmour, @Ford, @Apple, @Netflix and the rest of his sponsors/partners agree with this hateful rhetoric?”

“Cancel culture really jumping the shark when longtime friends start throwing each other under the bus to please a half dozen woke douchebags going full fake outrage on Twitter like The Rock did to Joe Rogan. Pathetic!”

Wow, @TheRock, you can’t just try to quietly delete transphobic attacks without giving a groveling apology and expect to ever work in Hollywood again. Do @UnderArmour, @Ford, @Apple, @Netflix and the rest of his sponsors/partners agree with this hateful rhetoric? pic.twitter.com/tkS0jpv5gw — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2022

Cancel culture really jumping the shark when longtime friends start throwing each other under the bus to please a half dozen woke douchebags going full fake outrage on Twitter like @TheRock did to @joerogan. Pathetic! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2022

Trump Jr. also commented The Rock referring to John Cena as a “bloated transvestite Wonder Woman” during a promo:

“Yikes!!! More transphobia from @TheRock. Starting to notice a pattern here. How do the executives at @UnderArmour, @Ford, @Apple and @Netflix sleep at night when they’re lining their pockets from this type of bigotry and hatred? Unless they agree with it???”

Yikes!!! More transphobia from @TheRock. Starting to notice a pattern here. How do the executives at @UnderArmour, @Ford, @Apple and @Netflix sleep at night when they're lining their pockets from this type of bigotry and hatred? Unless they agree with it??? https://t.co/aTT3IhVNcz — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2022

Trump Jr. also retweeted a video of The Rock talking in “Chinese” during a WWE promo:

