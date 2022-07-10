The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Cuts Promo at WWE NXT Live Event

At the WWE NXT live event on Saturday in Orlando, Florida, The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, now going by the name Ava Raine, made another NXT appearance. This time, she cut a promo.

In the promo, Johnson referred to herself as “The Final Girl,” a nickname she also uses on social media. Prior to this appearance, the daughter of the former WWE Champion attended the Friday NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida.

Full results from Saturday’s NXT live event are available by clicking here.

In 2020, Johnson joined WWE and began attending the Performance Center’s training sessions. She needed to have a third knee operation in September of that same year. She revealed her WWE ring name to be Ava Raine in May, which WWE filed a trademark for on May 13.

Many of her fans believed she should use the Johnson name. WWE has a principle in place prohibiting the use of wrestlers’ full or partial real names because they want to own the trademark rights to the ring names.

You can check out photos from her appearance below: