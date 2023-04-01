The Rock’s Daughter Makes Her Official WWE In-Ring Debut, Watch NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff

Ava (Simone Johnson) has officially made her WWE in-ring debut.

Chase U (Andre Chase, Thea Hail, Duke Hudson) and Tyler Bate defeated The Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) in eight-person tag team action during the NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show. The Schism would have taken control of Chase U if they had won.

The oldest child of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ava, spent some time in the ring with Hail, but her performance wasn’t particularly noteworthy. Ava took Hail down with a sloppy slam near the end of the match, and that was the end of it. Duke turned on Chase U in the match, but then swerved to help his stablemates win.

Since joining The Schism on the October 25, 2022 edition of NXT, the 21-year-old Ava has impressed with her mic work. While this was her first match, she made her debut with an in-ring promo at the NXT live event in Orlando on July 9, 2022. WWE announced in February 2020 that Ava was training at the Performance Center. In May 2020, it was revealed that she had signed a contract with WWE. It was reported in May 2021 that The Great One’s daughter was making progress at the Performance Center as the most-improved developmental talent in squats from January to May of that year. In September 2020, she had her third knee surgery.

