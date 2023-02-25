The Undertaker Talks About How He Dealt With Wrestlers He Didn’t Like

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appeared on Hawk vs. Wolf for an interview. During the discussion, Undertaker commented on how he dealt with wrestlers he didn’t like throughout his career:

“There’s guys. I mean it’s just like any business. There’s guys that you like. There’s guys that you don’t like. Business being business. I may not like you personally, but when I come into a dressing room or when I come into arena, I’m gonna go up to you and I’m gonna shake your hand. That’s all I have to do, right? It’s just a matter of respect that I have for everybody that I work with.”

“I’m not gonna go out and drink with you. I’m not going to party with you. I’m not gonna [celebrate with you], but I will do that. Then there was a lot of guys that I didn’t particularly care for on a personal note.”

For those who missed it, click here for The Undertaker’s comments regarding his retirement and if he would wrestle again.

You can check out the complete appearance below: