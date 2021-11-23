The Young Bucks Not Medically Cleared To Wrestle Following 2021 Full Gear PPV

The Young Bucks and Adam Cole lost to the Jurassic Express and Christian Cage at the 2021 Full Gear PPV and it doesn’t appear that the Bucks will be back in action right away.

During the latest episode of Being the Elite, Matt Jackson noted the following:

“I’m not medically cleared to even wrestle. Nick is not medically cleared to wrestle. He re-injured his bruised heel, the one I made fun of… that was a real injury. The joke is on me. Now, my neck is kind of giving me grief.”

Matt’s comments can be heard at 2:55 in the video below: