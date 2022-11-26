Three Matches Revealed For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced three matches for the show next Thursday.

This week’s show was a Thanksgiving special, with a look back at some of the company’s most memorable moments. The show concluded with the infamous 2007 Turkey Bowl, in which current ROH World Television & AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe defeated AJ Styles and Chris Sabin, current NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion. Because of the pin, Styles was forced to wear a turkey suit.

A match between Steve Maclin and Frankie Kazarian has been scheduled for next Thursday. On this week’s show, Maclin delivered a promo aimed at Kazarian. Maclin believes the recent shot at Impact World Champion Josh Alexander should have gone to him rather than Kazarian.

Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray will face Rich Swann next Thursday. On January 13, Ray will face Alexander for the Impact World Title at Hard To Kill.

Mickie James’ Last Rodeo will continue on Impact next Thursday when she faces Deonna Purrazzo. If James loses, she will have to retire. The storyline for this battle is Purrazzo accusing James of causing Chelsea Green to leave the company after Chelsea’s defeat by James last week. James has recently defeated Green and Taylor Wilde in the Last Rodeo.

