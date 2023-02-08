Throwback to Vintage Shawn Michaels Angle Takes Place During WWE NXT

This week’s episode of WWE NXT concluded with Bayley’s “Ding Dong Hello” promo segment, and the guests were Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, fresh off their loss at the NXT Vengeance Day PLE.

Jacy raised Gigi’s hand as Toxic Attraction appeared to be united. Jacy, on the other hand, ended up hitting Gigi with a superkick and then throwing her through the set’s door.

Jacy’s demise paralleled The Rockers’ breakup in 1992. Shawn Michaels raised Marty Jannetty’s hand in that angle, but then threw him through The Barbershop window with a superkick.

Click here for WWE NXT results. Here are highlights: