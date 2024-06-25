Thunder Rosa On Not Being Included In The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

AEW star Thunder Rosa recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where she talked about a number of topics including not being included in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and Deonna Purrazzo being in it.

Rosa said, “To add more insult to injury, I looked at [Dynamite] this Wednesday [and] the Owen Hart, and my name wasn’t even there.” “And I’m like ‘Okay, that’s fine.’ And then I see her damn name…She not only beat me on Saturday, but she took my place.”

“But that’s okay…I don’t need a tournament to show that I can go to Wembley. One way or another, I’m going to go to Wembley. I don’t need the tournament to get another opportunity for the Women’s World Title, because I know I can do it again with no damn tournament. I’m above that.”

