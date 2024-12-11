Thunder Rosa On Reinventing Herself And Strengthening Bonds In AEW

AEW star Thunder Rosa spoke with Denise Salcedo at the All In: Texas Countdown event on a number of topics, including rediscovering herself as a wrestler after her injury.

Rosa said, “It’s been a rediscovery as a professional wrestler, and also as a person, of what is important for me, what I want to leave as a legacy after I’m done wrestling, and also my role in the women’s division in AEW, and definitely working Saturdays [with AEW Collision] has allowed me to really reinvent, try new stuff, and also to reach out to everybody that works on ROH and Collision and just create really strong bonds with a lot of the girls in the back.”

On crediting Deonna Purrazzo for bringing her fire back:

“I want to thank Deonna Purrazzo for really bringing that fire back from babyface Thunder Rosa. She was really important for me this year, for me to become who I became, and she challenged me a lot in terms of becoming a better babyface, so I want to thank [her] for that. I just want to thank everybody.”

You can check out Rosa’s comments in the video below.

