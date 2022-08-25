Thunder Rosa Pulled From AEW All Out Due to Injury, Interim Champion to Be Crowned

Thunder Rosa revealed that she is injured and won’t be able to defend the AEW Women’s World Championship during a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone.

Although the nature of Rosa’s injury was not brought to light, there had been rumors about her working while injured for months. A four-way match between Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida will take place at AEW All Out to determine the interim AEW World Champion.

Rosa’s return date was not specified, but we wish her a quick and full recovery.

