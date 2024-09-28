Thunder Rosa Reacts To Jon Moxley And Darby Allin’s Match At Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW star Thunder Rosa appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including her reaction to Jon Moxley and Darby Allin’s match at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Rosa said, “I was like ‘Geez! They went hard!’ I mean, they always go hard, and you have like Darby and you have Mox? Like, yeah, they’re gonna go hard.”

On Marina Shafir’s character work in the match:

“Marina is so, like, cold. Like there is no reaction on anything, even when Moxley is in danger.”

