Thunder Rosa Set For AEW Heels’ “Happy Heels Halloween” On 10/21

AEW Heels have announced a special virtual event dubbed “Happy Heels Halloween.”

The virtual event, which is scheduled for October 21, will feature a Q&A with former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa.

“Happy birthday AEW Dynamite,” the announcement started. “We’re celebrating by sharing details on our next virtual event – Monday October 21st – with Thunder Rosa!”

The announcement continued, “Join us for an exclusive, live Q&A with “La Mera Mera” available to all members. Sign up today at AllEliteHeels.com.”