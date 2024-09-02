Thunder Rosa Shares Her Thoughts On Toni Storm vs. Mariah May At AEW All In

AEW star Thunder Rosa appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she talked about a number of topics including Toni Storm vs. Mariah May at All In.

Rosa said, “I’m going to talk about Timeless Toni Storm, because I don’t feel like after All In, people give the respect to this match [of Storm vs Mariah May] that they deserve. They worked this angle for a long time. The fact that [Storm] was challenging herself and changing her character for the last two years to become Timeless Toni Storm, and it’s just like the match happened, and nothing happened.”

On May and Storm having a great storyline:

“For me, it’s disrespectful because you guys have been asking for storylines. You guys have been asking for depth in character. You guys have been asking for all this, and she did it along with Mariah May. Even before, the promos were absolutely, insanely creative and good and for people not to realize and give them their flowers, it really bothers me.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.