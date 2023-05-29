Tiffany Stratton Crowned New WWE NXT Women’s Champion

Tiffany Stratton has been crowned the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

Stratton defeated Lyra Valkyria in the tournament finals for the vacant NXT Women’s Title at Sunday night’s NXT Battleground Premium Live Event. The title was declared a few weeks ago as a result of injured former champion Indi Hartwell joining RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft.

This is Stratton’s first title reign. Our full live report is available by clicking here.

Several highlights from the title match and post-match exclusive from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts are included below: