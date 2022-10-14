Tiffany Stratton Dealing With Injury, Unclear When She Will Return

Tiffany Stratton has been sidelined due to a head injury sustained during her TV match with Wendy Choo nearly two months ago.

Stratton is said to be out with an injury.

According to the Wrestling Observer and Fightful Select, Stratton has been out of WWE NXT because of a head injury. It is unclear when she will return.

Stratton was injured during her Lights Out Match loss to Wendy Choo on the August 23 NXT show, which was the main event that night.

She is still active on social media, but as of this writing, she has not publicly commented on her injury.

Stratton is not the first female developmental brand star who has been taken off the air. Another wrestler stated on Thursday that she will have surgery soon for an injury she is currently struggling with.

Since joining the brand, Stratton has been pushed as a regular. Shawn Michaels, the brand’s creative director, named her one of the stars who had grown the most since their WWE debuts.