Title Match and More Confirmed for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation (11/7/22)

For tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode, nine matches have been revealed.

Dalton Castle and The Boys will defend their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships against Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay, and Slim J of The Trustbusters on tonight’s show. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, Athena, Kip Sabian, Tay Melo, The Butcher and The Blade, and others are also competing tonight.

These Elevation matches were taped last Wednesday from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, MD; spoilers are available by clicking here. The following is the complete lineup for tonight:

* Athena vs. Abby Jane

* Abadon vs. Amy Rose

* Tay Melo vs. Trish Adora

* Dante Martin vs. Eli Isom

* Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian

* QT Marshall, Cole Karter and Lee Johnson vs. Cheeseburger, Logan Easton LaRoux and Rhett Titus

* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero vs. The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Joe Keys and Myles Hawkins

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys defend against Ari Daivari, Slim J and Jeeves Kay

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.