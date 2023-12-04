TNA Announces No Surrender 2024 For New Orleans In February

TNA Wrestling is coming to New Orleans!

On Monday, the promotion issued a press release to announce that they are coming to The Alario Center in New Orleans, LA. for back-to-back shows.

Featured below is the complete announcement below.

Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to New Orleans for 2-nights of high-energy live pro wrestling, February 23-24, 2024, at the Alario Center. The Friday night show, NO SURRENDER, will stream live on IMPACT + and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. The Saturday night show, BAYOU BLAST, will be taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV). Both shows will start at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:45 p.m. There will be pre-show and post-show Meet & Greet opportunities with different wrestlers both days. Names for the Meet & Greet guests will be announced in early-February. Tickets for both New Orleans show will go on-sale at 10 a.m. CST on Saturday, December 9, at TNAwrestling.com.