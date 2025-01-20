TNA Genesis Results – January 19, 2025

TNA Presents Genesis

Live from the Curtis Culwell Center, Dallas, Texas

The stage was set for an unforgettable night as TNA Genesis brought fans an exciting lineup of matches and surprises. Headlining the event, Nic Nemeth defended the TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry, while The Hardys put their TNA World Tag Team Championship on the line against The Rascalz. Other key moments included a fierce clash between Jordynne Grace and Tessa Blanchard and a brutal House of Fun Clockwork Orange Match for the Knockouts World Championship.

The recent WWE-TNA partnership added a new dynamic, with fans eager to see how it would shape the event.

Countdown Pre-Show:

Open Challenge: Ashante THE Adonis vs. Jake Something

Jake Something answered Ashante THE Adonis’s open challenge in a fast-paced, hard-hitting match. Jake secured the victory with his devastating Into the Void.

Winner: Jake Something

Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian

Frankie Kazarian faced Leon Slater in a technical and high-energy bout. Kazarian managed to outwit Slater, pinning him with La Casita.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian

Main Show:

TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose (c) vs. Ace Austin

The opening match saw Moose defend his X-Division title against Ace Austin. Moose dominated with power and precision, retaining the championship after delivering a thunderous Spear.

Winner: Moose

Following the match, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers attacked Ace Austin, but Eric Young and Steve Maclin stormed in to even the odds, setting up an impromptu tag team match.

Tag Team Match: The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) vs. Eric Young & Steve Maclin

Eric Young and Steve Maclin battled The System in a heated contest. Maclin sealed the victory with KIA on Brian Myers.

Winner: Eric Young & Steve Maclin

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: SPITFIRE (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) (c) vs. The House of Elegance (Ash & Heather by Elegance w/ George Iceman)

SPITFIRE defended their titles against The House of Elegance in a thrilling match. Dani Luna and Jody Threat retained their championships after landing Pressure Drop on Ash.

Winner: SPITFIRE

Frankie Kazarian Promo

Frankie Kazarian praised Leon Slater, calling him the future of wrestling, but declared that he would focus on the present. Kazarian hinted at cashing in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet Trophy for a TNA World Championship opportunity later in the night.

Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

Jordynne Grace and Tessa Blanchard delivered a hard-hitting match full of reversals and near falls. Blanchard ultimately prevailed, using The Magnum Codebreaker to secure the pinfall.

Winner: Tessa Blanchard

I Quit Match: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana

Josh Alexander and Mike Santana clashed in an emotional and brutal I Quit Match. Santana forced Alexander to quit after threatening to slam his face into the steel steps. Post-match, Santana offered a handshake, which Alexander accepted before announcing his departure from TNA.

Winner: Mike Santana

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

The Hardys defended their titles against The Rascalz in an exhilarating contest. NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom made a surprise appearance before the match, sitting at the ramp with chairs. The Hardys retained their titles when Jeff Hardy hit a Swanton Bomb on Trey Miguel.

Winner: The Hardys

TNA Knockouts World Championship – House of Fun Clockwork Orange Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Rosemary

Masha Slamovich faced Rosemary in a violent and chaotic Clockwork Orange match. Slamovich retained her title after executing Requiem onto a stack of chairs. After the match, Cora Jade confronted Slamovich, teasing a future rivalry.

Winner: Masha Slamovich

Main Event: TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry

The main event saw Nic Nemeth defend his title against Joe Hendry in a dramatic and chaotic match. Ryan Nemeth, banned from ringside, purchased a ticket to re-enter the arena. Frankie Kazarian approached the ring with his Call Your Shot Trophy, but John Layfield suddenly appeared from the crowd and took him out with a clothesline. Amidst the pandemonium, Joe Hendry delivered Standing Ovation to secure the victory and become the new TNA World Champion. Post-match, Hendry celebrated his victory with his family and fans, bringing the crowd to its feet.

Winner: Joe Hendry