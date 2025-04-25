Joe Hendry Breaks Down The Creative Layers Of Wrestling

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry discussed various topics with Fightful, including the benefits of using his real name in professional wrestling.

Hendry said, “One of the advantages we have with professional wrestling is that it is so ingrained with who we are as people. For example, my legitimate name is Joe Hendry. That is my name. You can tell stories in a multitude of ways.”

On why wrestling is his favorite art form:

“This is why professional wrestling is my favorite art form because you can tell stories in the ring, in your promos, in your vignettes, with your wrestling gear, with your entrance music. So many different ways. For me, it’s a puzzle that needs to be solved. What can you do in your social media, in your interviews in-between, to continue those stories.”

You can check out Hendry’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)