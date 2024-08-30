TNA Impact Results – August 29, 2024

TNA Wrestling is back from Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa Florida. It is the go home show for TNA Emergence which takes place live on Friday night.

On the show is, Hammerstone vs. Eric Young and Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers. Plus, Speedball Mike Bailey puts his X-Division Championship on the line against Rich Swann. Jordynne Grace also puts her Knockouts Championship on the line against Ash by Elegance in a No DQ Falls Count Anywhere.

Continue below for the complete results.

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung

TNA X-Division Championship: Rich Swann vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c)

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA X-DIVISION CHAMPION “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY! Mike Bailey retains his championship via pinfall with a Spanish Fly.

Gia Miller interviews TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace:

She says she doesn’t know what a Match by Elegance is but promises to retain her championship!

Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry

RESULTS: Brian Myers defeats Joe Hendry via pinfall with the Standing Ovation.

After the match, Myers & Eddie Edwards attacked Hendry until Mike Santana made the save leading into the next match.

Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Santana

During the match, Alisha Edwards came down to ringside to no avail to try and help Eddie Edwards!

RESULTS: Mike Santana defeats Eddie Edwards via pinfall with the Spin the Block clothesline.

Promo:

Matt Cardona says he isn’t medically cleared yet, so he couldn’t compete at Emergence. Santino Marella comes in. Cardona said he found a mystery monster to take on PCO at Emergence. Santino said he wouldn’t get away with this.

Eric Young vs. Hammerstone

Steve Maclin joined the announce team for this match!

RESULTS: Hammerstone defeats Eric Young via pinfall with a running boot and hit the Nightmare Pendulum.

ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. Jake Something & Deaner

RESULTS: ABC defeats Jake Something & Deaner via pinfall with the One-Two-Sweet.

After the match, First Class makes their way to the ring and takes out ABC! First Class pose with the tag team titles.

Backstage:

We see the personal concierge talking with Alisha and Masha.

TNA Knockouts Championship Match by Elegance (No Disqualification) Ash by Elegance w/Concierge vs. Jordynne Grace (c):

Rosemary, Alisha & Masha comes out to try and help Ash but failed. Spitfire came out to get revenge on them. Rosemary comes out to take out Ash.

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA KNOCKOUTS CHAMPION JORDYNNE GRACE! Jordynne Grace defeats Ash by Elegance via pinfall with a Muscle Buster through a table on the outside.

Matthew Rehwoldt sits down with TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth and his opponent tomorrow night Josh Alexander:

Matthew mentions the two men couldn’t have any contact or else the match would be called off.

Josh Alexander said he was the face of TNA but now it was his time. Nemeth said he was happy to be a world champion. Nic questioned why so many people know his name but not Josh Alexander.

Nemeth said he doesn’t think Alexander has it anymore. He accused him of cheating and attacking his family. Josh said nothing is wrong with him and blames the fans and management. He says he’s above former Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, Sting and AJ Styles and says he is above them all. Josh was upset that they rolled out the welcome mat for Nemeth.

Alexander said he was the best wrestler in the world and would back it up. He promised to regain the title and said TNA would be better off for it. Nemeth said he continues to evolve and not look back. He asked what Alexander has done lately. Nemeth says he backs up what he says. Alexander said Nemeth doesn’t have what it takes.

Both men stood up angerly! Alexander said he will take the title to new heights and said Nemeth was in for the hardest match in his life. Nemeth said Alexander used to be one of the greatest and now it’s him. He promises to stay the champion.

Stay tuned with pwmania for more wrestling news and results.