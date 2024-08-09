TNA Impact Results – August 8, 2024

TNA Wrestling is back from Tampa Florida!

On the card tonight is, Jonathan Gresham vs. KUSHIDA and Rosemary vs. Jordynne Grace! Plus, we will hear from the System and Josh Alexander and so much more!

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung

The System in-ring promo:

Alisha Edwards asks if we want to know something. The crowd chants “NO”! Edwards tells everyone to shut up. Alisha boasts that she still has championship gold and says they are the most dominant faction in professional wrestling.

Eddie Edwards said everyone losing their titles was nothing more than a fluke. Edwards says they will do anything to get those titles back. Brian Myers says nothing has changed at all. Myers says The System is the greatest faction in professional wrestling today. Brian says if you think otherwise, you’re delusional.

JDC also wants everyone to shut up. Moose says Nic Nemeth may be the TNA World Champion right now, but he’ll never be the face of the franchise. He says he will get the title back when the time is right! But for now, and he turns his attention to Mike Santana then challenges him to a match next week.

Backstage promo:

Jonathan Gresham says he hasn’t been feeling well lately. Gresham is back and feeling better now. KUSHIDA comes in and Gresham offers him a handshake. KUSHIDA hesitates and walks away as Gresham looks confused.

Ultimate X Qualifying Match – Trent Seven vs. Jake Something vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

RESULTS: Speedball Mike Bailey defeats Jake Something & Trent Seven via pinfall with the Ultima Weapon on Jake Something to qualify for the Ultimate X match at Emergence.

Backstage:

Tasha Steelz is boasting about getting a victory over Gisele Shaw on TNA Xplosion. Shaw shows up and tells Steelz that she stole their last two matches. Santino Marella breaks up the two women and says we’ll have another match next week with two referees to ensure things are fair.

Backstage:

Alex Hammerstone talks with Santino Marella! Hammerstone says the X-Division amuses him and wants to participate in Ultimate X. Santino Marella puts him in a qualifier match. Hammerstone goes to turn around and comes face to face with Eric Young who tells them they have unfinished business.

Jonathan Gresham vs KUSHIDA

RESULTS: KUSHIDA defeats Jonathan Gresham via submission with the Hoverboard Lock.

Backstage with TNA World Tag Team Champions ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey):

ABC is boasting about being the greatest TNA World Tag Team Champions of all time. Speedball Mike Bailey comes in and congratulates them and asks them to participate in the upcoming Ultimate X qualifier matches.

Ace Austin says they’ll think about it. Austin says to Bey that the last time they did something like this it did cause problems before them, but being a double champion would be pretty sweet. Bey agrees.

Video:

Steph De Lander is in the hot tub on her honeymoon. She tries to call PCO but is sent to voicemail.

TNA Knockouts World Championship Open Challenge!

Rosemary answers Jordynne Grace’s Open Challenge!

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match – Rosemary vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPION JORDYNNE GRACE! The match ends in a no contest due to Ash by Elegance attacking both women with a purple kendo stick.

BREAKING NEWS:

TNA Bound for Glory will take place in Detroit on October 26!

Josh Alexander promo:

He’s upset at the fans chanting “You sold out” at him. Alexander says he hasn’t changed, the fans have changed. He’s upset the fans believes in Joe Hendry. Josh says Hendry is a meme, he’s not a professional wrestler, and that he couldn’t lace his boots.

Alexander says he’s the standard of TNA and all he’s focused on is getting the TNA World Championship back. Alexander calls out Nic Nemeth and says he wants his shot at the title.

Josh says when they have their match he’s taking the title from him. Alexander says when he beats Nemeth, they’ll just call him the same thing they called him in WWE, a transitional champion.

Nic Nemeth comes to the ring and acts like he’s going to speak but instead hits Alexander with a superkick. Nemeth says he’s a fighting champion and he can have his title shot next week. Nemeth says he will end Alexander.

Ultimate X Qualifying Match -KC Navarro vs. Dante Chen vs. Zachary Wentz (w/ Trey Miguel)

RESULTS: Zachary Wentz defeats Dante Chen & KC Navarro via pinfall with the UFO on KC Navarro.

Video with Steph DeLander, PCO & Matt Cardona:

The video revealed that Matt Cardona took out PCO and that’s why he never made it to his honeymoon with Steph De Lander.

Wolfgang vs. Joe Hendry

RESULTS: Joe Hendry defeats Wolfgang via pinfall with Standing Ovation!

Backstage:

Security tries to separate a brawl between Mike Santana and The System as TNA goes off the air.

