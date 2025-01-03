TNA Impact Results – January 2, 2025

Happy New Year, and welcome back! This week’s TNA Wrestling was recorded in Atlanta, Georgia.

On TNA Impact, we will see Kushida vs. Ace Austin and Ryan Nemeth vs. Rhino. We will also see Eric Young, Steve Maclin, & Jonathan Gresham vs. The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, & JDC). Plus, we will hear from the #1 contender for the TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry, and more.

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Joe Hendry in-ring promo:

The fans chant, “WE BELIEVE!” Joe says he wants to become the TNA World Champion. Ryan Nemeth interrupts, but he is greeted with “YOU SUCK” chants. He tells Joe to stop whining because it’s ruining Nic’s popularity.

Ryan tells Joe he wasn’t a hero or main eventer but a mid-carder and a backstabber. He tells Joe that no one trusts him. The fans chant, “WE BELIEVE!”

Joe talks about being on the road. He says he went to the doctor because he was having trouble sleeping. The doctor advised him to watch the Ryan Nemeth comedy special. Hendry says he watched it and fell right asleep. He brushes off Nemeth, telling him he has business to attend to.

Ryan Nemeth talks about taking on Rhino later tonight. He claims he would send Rhino back to Man-Beast Island. Hendry thinks they should give the people what they want and have the match right now. Rhino came out for the match.

Ryan Nemeth vs. Rhino

RESULTS: Ryan Nemeth defeats Rhino via disqualification after Rhino hits Ryan with a chair.

Gia Miller interviews Jordynne Grace after Tessa Blanchard attacked her at Final Resolution:

Jordynne Grace says this is about respect. Tessa took her ball and went home when times were tough. Grace says she’s represented the company even during the world shutdown (COVID).

She is in the main event tonight and warns Tessa that she isn’t the same person. Jordynne said she would give Tessa the warm greeting she deserved.

The Rascalz backstage promo:

They discuss winning the TNA Tag Team Titles and then challenge the Hardys. The Hardys showed up and complimented the Rascalz. Matt thinks the Rascalz reminded them of the Hardys. He says they could wrestle at Genesis. He warned that nothing would stop the Hardy train. They all shook hands and agreed to fight in Dallas.

Ace Austin vs KUSHIDA

RESULTS: Ace Austin defeats KUSHIDA via pinfall with The Fold.

After the match, Ace said everyone loved Chris Bey. He thanked the fans for sticking with him and for supporting Bey. Ace said that Bey fights for a normal life every day, and Ace fights for him.

He said he talked with Bey before he went into surgery. Bey told Ace he had to go on a singles run and win the big one. Ace said it was time he won the top title. He declared that he wants Nic Nemeth and the World Title.

Moose’s music hits, and out he comes. He said that Ace didn’t mention his name. Then Moose gets in the ring. He said the X Division Title is the flagship title of TNA, and without it, it wouldn’t be the hottest wrestling league.

Moose said he had the top title in TNA. He thinks Ace is scared of him, and he encourages Ace to go after Nemeth. Moose started to talk about Chris Bey, but Ace cut him off and said to keep Bey’s name out of his mouth. Ace talked about all his accomplishments. He then challenged Moose to a match right now.

Santino Marella interrupts this charade and walks to the stage. He said this wasn’t the time and place for the match. Santino thinks the Ace is on fire, and he is undeniable. He made the title match for Genesis.

Backstage promo with Eric Young, Steve Maclin, and Johnathan Gresham:

Eric wants Steve to trust him. Then he asked Jonathan Gresham what was next. The System comes in and talks about regaining the tag title, ands then a brawl breaks out.

Backstage:

Ryan was being treated for the attack by Rhino with a chair earlier tonight. He says his brother Nic would not be happy about this. Low and behold Nic shows up. He complains to his brother about what Rhino did.

Rhino, Santino, and Hendry showed up. Santino made a match for next week with Rhino and Hendry vs. the Nemeth brothers.

In-ring promo from Mike Santana:

Mike is disappointed that he did not get a title shot and mentions all the obstacles he had to face. Josh Alexander and the Northern Armory get in the ring.

Alexander talks about their history. He says Santana had a heart. Josh says he might not be the wrestler he is today if it wasn’t for the LAX vs. The North matches. He thinks the North sent Santana packing.

Josh said that Santana left, did nothing, and never won any titles. Then Josh lists everything he has accomplished. He said as long as he’s in TNA, Santana will never be “the guy.”

The Northern Armory was about to leave, but Santana told them not to leave just yet. Santana said Alexander had become the man, but he questioned whether it was because he had kissed up to management.

Santana said he could beat all three of them and challenged them to a match next week. He said he would prove everything he said he was.

Frankie Kazarian backstage promo:

He said he would be plotting to take the right opportunity to cash in on his title match. Frankie stopped Leon Slater and said he had “it.” He said that Slater could never be a king, but he could be a prince. Then, he offered to be Slater’s coach. Slater was receptive to the idea, but Frankie said that Slater could carry his trophy for him.

Leon politely said no and said he was there to create his own legacy. Frankie said, “Oh, you’re one of those.” Slater said he would surpass Frankie when he got the chance. Slater left.

JDC stepped in and told Frankie that he hoped Slater’s demons didn’t get the best of him. He thought of nicknames for Slater, like “The Future,” but decided that would never get over.

Nic Nemeth promo:

He walked to the stage and talked about Joe Hendry facing him in the upcoming title match at Genesis. Nic believes in Hendry. He brought up that he beat Hendry in their previous match. Nic said he was proud of Hendry.

He said it was an honor to represent TNA as the champion. Fans chanted “You deserve it!” Nic said that Genesis would be a special night. He said he would steal the show and keep the title. Nic talked about the tag team match next week. Fans boo the mention of his brother Ryan Nemeth, who then came out.

Ryan said Hendry was a snake and was not Nic’s friend. He complained about Rhino hitting him with a chair. Fans chanted, “You deserved it!” Ryan told the fans that Nic deserves more respect.

He said next week, they would show everyone that the name Nemeth is synonymous with greatness. Nic left the stage. Ryan said Nic was upset because of the fans.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt were giving the rundown for the matches at Genesis when they cut away to show that the security guard at the entrance had been attacked.

Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, Ash by Elegance, & Heather by Elegance vs. Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace, & Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)

RESULTS: Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace, & Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) defeat Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, and Ash by Elegance, & Heather by Elegance pinfall on Tasha with Requiem.

After the match, Tess Blanchard attacks Jordynne AGAIN! Rosemary spit mist in Masha’s eyes. Blanchard and Grace fought backstage. Tessa dragged Grace down the ramp and out of the building. She declared she was taking her locker room back and pulled down a door to shut Grace out.