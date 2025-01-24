TNA Impact Results – January 23, 2025

TNA Wrestling is live and in living color from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas!

Tonight, for the first time in his career Joe Hendry will address the fans as TNA World Champion. We will also see, the Rascalz vs. Fraxiom for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Plus, Josh Alexander is set to address the fans about his future in TNA and so much more. Continue below for the complete results.

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Parking Lot interview:

Gia Miller asks Santino if there are any surprises in store for tonight. Santino says we will have to watch and see.

The TNA World Champion Joe Hendry in-ring promo:

Joe Hendry says he told Santino that he wants to defend his title against anyone and anywhere. The TNA Director of Authority, Santino Marella, comes out on the ramp.

He tells Joe that someone has accepted his offer for tonight’s main event. The person was revealed to be none other than Matt Cardona.

Backstage:

Steve Maclin confronted Eric Young about trying to save Josh Alexander. Maclin told Eric Young that Alexander was not worth saving. Josh Alexander then appeared and told them he was not here to make excuses for his actions. He thanked them for the years. Eric Young shook his hand, but Maclin refused.

Masha Slamovich & SPITFIRE vs. Rosemary & The House of Elegance (w/ “The Personal Concierge” George Iceman)

During the match, Cora Jade made an appearance to give a folder featuring a picture of Masha Slamovich with an X across. This allowed Ash to push Luna onto Slamovich for a roll-up for the win.

RESULTS: Rosemary & The House of Elegance defeats Masha Slamovish & Spitfire via schoolboy pinfall from Ash to Luna.

Josh Alexander with The Northern Armory in-ring promo:

Alexander said he regretted the man he had become over the past months. He said it was his time to step aside. Icarus and Williams were noticeably frustrated by this. Icarus tells Alexander he cannot leave.

They attacked Alexander, and Williams hit him with a chop block. Then, Icarus hit him with a Superman Punch. Eric Young came out for the save, and then he and Alexander challenged Icarus and Williams to a match for next week.

The Hardyz vs. Moose & JDC w/ Alisha Edwards

RESULTS: The Hardyz defeats Moose & JDC via pinfall with a Swanton Bomb from Jeff to Moose.

IT GOES DARK AND THE NUMBER 23 FLASHES ACROSS THE SCREEN!

Sami Callihan stood in the ring, demanding that 23 make their presence known. Outcomes: Steph DeLander said she was now the TNA Digital Media Champion (she won the title in the divorce) before saying she would introduce Callihan to her boyfriend.

OUT COMES MANCE WARNER!

He hits Callihan with a lariat before smashing the title on Callihan’s face. Then Warner & DeLander kissed in the middle of the ring.

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship: Fraxiom (c) vs. The Rascalz

A WWE Championship is being defended outside the company for the first time ever!

Before the match, Ariana Grace joins the commentary team for the next match.

During the match, Wes Lee and his crew attacked The Rascalz, which gave Fraxiom the advantage.

RESULTS: AND STILL NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS FRAXIOM! Fraxiom defeats The Rascalz via pinfall with Phoenix Splash from Nathan to Trey Miguel.

Mike Santana promo:

First, he asked the San Antonio crowd where all the Latinos were! Santana said he was here to climb the mountain and become the TNA World Champion in 2025.

MUSTAFA ALI MAKES HIS LONG-AWAITED RETURN!

He announced that he has officially signed with TNA.

Mustafa also calls his shot for the TNA World Championship!

Tessa Blanchard promo:

The crowd boos her out of the building. Blanchard says it’s good to be back in Blanchard country! They show her father, Tully Blanchard, watching in the crowd. Blanchard continues to talk about her family’s history, and the crowd continues to boo, not caring.

Tessa embraces the hate by trashing their local sports team. Blanchard says her family knew she could be more significant than Stone Cold Steve Austin or Terry Funk. She’s a bit crazy. Tessa says the standard in TNA has been raised, and she took out the trash last week at Genesis. Tessa says she answers to no one.

TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Matt Cardona

Frankie Kazarian is at the announce table with his Call Your Shot trophy.

OUT COMES JBL! He clotheslines Matt, stares down Joe Hendry, and walks away.

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA WORLD CHAMPION JOE HENDRY! Joe Hendry defeats Matt Cardona via pinfall with Standing Ovation.