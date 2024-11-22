TNA Impact Results – November 21, 2024

TNA Wrestling is back from Fayetteville, NC.

We are in for a great show. On the card tonight is, Rhino vs. Frankie Kazarian and JDC & Moose vs Leon Slater & Laredo Kid. Plus, we will hear from Mike Santana and more!

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung

TNA Knockouts World Championship: NO Disqualification Match – Alisha Edwards vs. Masha Slamovich

RESULTS: Masha Slamovich defeats Alisha Edwards via pinfall with a Package Piledriver. After the match, Tasha Steelz attacked Masha. Jordynne Grace comes out for the save! Then Jordynne & Masha go face to face over the title.

Backstage with the Rascalz and KUSHIDA:

They hype up their match at Turning Point. Then they promised to keep an eye out for the trios match tonight.

Ash by Elegance w/ Heather by Elegance vs. Jody Threat w/ Dani Luna

During the match, Heather got involved by distracting the referee for Ash to get the upper hand.

RESULTS: Ash by Elegance defeats Jody Threat via pinfall with Rarefied Air.

Mike Santana in-ring promo:

He talks about where he is from and how he was told he would just be another statistic.

Frankie Kazarian interrupts!

He brags about winning Call Your Shot Gaunlet. Mike said all that he saw was Kazarian having a shortcut while he was fighting for his spot. He would take pleasure in cracking Kazarian in the head with the trophy. They started to argue then Santana challenged Kazarian to a match at TNA Turning Point.

Rhino vs. Frankie Kazarian

RESULTS: Frankie Kazarian defeats Rhino via pinfall with a Rope Assisted School Boy Roll Up. After the match, Rhino drills Kazarian with a Gore!

Steve Maclin vignette:

He is arriving at a hotel room looking at old pictures from his days in the army. There was a segment of vignettes of Maclin being confronted by Eric Young

Maclin was asked multiple things about losing something or someone, losing trust, and was told to wake up. After that, Maclin woke up with someone knocking on the door. That someone was none other than Eric Young.

Leon Slater & Laredo Kid vs. The System (JDC & Moose)

RESULTS: Leon Slater & Laredo Kid defeats The System via pinfall with La Casita from Slater on JDC. After the match, The System attacked Leon but Loredo Kid came in for the save while swinging a chair.

Joe Hendry promo:

He says he felt he should be standing in the ring as TNA World Champion. Instead, he’s heading to a Turkey Bowl Match on TNA Turning Point; however, Hendry bowed to work his way back into finally winning the TNA World Title.

Backstage:

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth says he promised to take down the whole System.

Britney Jade vs. Savannah Evans

RESULTS: Savanna Evans defeats Britney Jade via pinfall with a Full Nelson Slam.

Backstage:

TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich challenges Grace to a 2/3 Falls Match. She wants to finally put to rest who was the best Knockout in the roster.

Trent Seven, Hammerstone & Jake Something vs. Ace Austin & The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

RESULTS: Trent Seven, Hammerstone, & Jake Something defeats Ace Austin & The Hardys via pinfall with Burning Hammer from Seven on Austin. After the match, Seven, Something & Hammerstone continued to attack The Hardys & Austin.

OUT COMES KUSHIDA & THE RASCALZ FOR THE SAVE!

