TNA Names Sandman Hotel Group As Official Hotel Partner For TNA Canada Tour

TNA Wrestling issued the following:

TNA Wrestling Names Sandman Hotel Group As Official Hotel Partner of the 2026 TNA Canada Tour

TNA Wrestling and Sandman Hotel Group today jointly announced a new partnership, naming Sandman Hotel Group as the Official Hotel Partner of the three-city, five-show 2026 TNA Canada Tour.

The partnership will connect Sandman Hotel Group with TNA Wrestling’s passionate fanbase across three major Canadian events, including live events in Brampton, Edmonton and Calgary, while providing unique hospitality experiences and fan engagement opportunities in each city.

Through this partnership, Sandman Hotel Group and TNA Wrestling will work together to create memorable experiences that extend beyond the ring, connecting with fans at live events and across digital channels. From the branded Dream Seat experience that brings guests closer to the action to exclusive hospitality opportunities and engaging content, the collaboration is designed to celebrate the shared passion for unforgettable fan experiences.

In addition, TNA Wrestling and Sandman Hotel Group will launch an exclusive fan sweepstakes, featuring a VIP TNA Canada Tour prize package. One lucky winner and a guest will receive a three-night stay at a Sandman Hotel, $200 in local dining gift cards, and exclusive Hardy Brothers memorabilia including a signed hat and an autographed 8×10 photo. Full contest details, prize package information, eligibility requirements, and entry instructions will be announced by Sandman Hotel Group later this summer.

“We are excited to welcome Sandman Hotel Group as the Official Hotel Partner of the 2026 TNA Canada Tour,” said Carlos Silva, President of Anthem Sports & Entertainment. “Sandman has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional hospitality experiences across Canada, making them a natural fit for TNA as we continue to grow our presence in key Canadian markets, while creating memorable experiences for our fans.”

“We are thrilled to partner with TNA Wrestling and connect with fans across Canada through this exciting collaboration,” said Roseanne Dailsay, Regional Director of Sales at Sandman Hotel Group. “TNA’s loyal fanbase and nationwide reach provide a unique opportunity to showcase the Sandman experience while supporting some of the country’s most exciting live entertainment events.”

The 2026 TNA Canada Tour will feature live events in Brampton, Edmonton and Calgary, bringing action-packed, high-energy pro wrestling to fans across the country.

The TNA Wrestling roster features Jeff & Matt Hardy, Mike Santana, Nic Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian, Leon Slater, Cedric Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers and Mustafa Ali, plus such Knockouts as Léi Yǐng Lee, Elayna Black, Rosemary and others.

2026 TNA Wrestling Canada Tour

* August 27-28: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

* November 15: Edmonton Expo Center in Edmonton, Alberta

* November 18-19: Winsport Centre in Calgary, Alberta