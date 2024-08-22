TNA Star Set To Enter Rehab After Being Charged With Disorderly Conduct

According to POSTWrestling.com, TNA star Rich Swann was arrested on Saturday, June 8th in Altamonte Springs, Florida due to disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both of which are misdemeanors. A police report, filed by Zane Hoskins, noted that Swann tried to forcibly enter his apartment, banging on the door and shouting “this is my house.” Hoskins said that Swann admitted to consuming “a lot” of alcohol starting around 7 PM, just a few hours prior.

Hoskins, who had a firearm on him, informed the TNA wrestler of this, leading him to leave the scene. Hoskins also said that a woman claimed the TNA star followed her and tried to enter her apartment and despite all efforts, she still managed to get inside safely before Swann could follow. Swann was then located by the authorities nearby and he was told to be incoherent and intoxicated.

TNA Wrestling issued the following statement via POSTWrestling:

“TNA Wrestling takes any and all charges against its performers seriously. Rich Swann is responsible for his own personal actions.

He has informed TNA Wrestling that he is voluntarily entering into a substance abuse rehabilitation program. TNA Wrestling has suspended Rich pending the completion of its investigation into the incidents.”