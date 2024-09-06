TNA Victory Road 2024 Updates For 9/13 Special In San Antonio, TX.

The lineup for TNA Victory Road 2024 continues to take shape.

During the post-Emergence 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on September 5, new matches for the September 13 special event in San Antonio, Texas were announced.

Joining the previously announced main event of Nic Nemeth vs. Moose for the TNA World Championship is ABC vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards for the TNA Tag-Team Championships, MAlisha vs. Spitfire for the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships, as well as Zachary Wentz vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the TNA X-Division Championship.

Make sure to check back here on 9/13 for complete TNA Victory Road 2024 results from San Antonio, TX.