TNA Wrestling Announces Two New Matches For Against All Odds

TNA Wrestling announced two more matches for their upcoming Against All Odds event.

It was announced that “The Death Machine” Sami Callihan will face “The Octopus” Jonathan Gresham in a singles match at their Countdown To Against All Odds pre-show event and Eric Young and Josh Alexander will face ABC (Ace Austin and Chri Bey) in tag team action also on the Countdown pre-show event.

Previously announced for the show, TNA World Champion Moose will defend his title against “Broken” Matt Hardy, TNA World Tag Team Champions The System (Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards) will defend their titles against Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth, Mike Santana and Steve Maclin will team up to face The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) in a tag team match, TNA Knockouts World Champion “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace will have an Open Challenge for her championship, and TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali defending his title against Speedball Mountain’s Trent Seven.

TNA Against All Odds 2024 will take place on Friday, June 14, at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, and will air on TNA+ and YouTube.

