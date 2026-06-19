TNA Wrestling Files New Trademark For “Wicked Garden”

TNA Wrestling recently filed a trademark application for the term “Wicked Garden” on Wednesday, June 17, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services, particularly the production and exhibition of live professional wrestling events and the creation of television programs related to wrestling.

“Wicked Garden” refers to the match that took place between The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) and The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) on the June 4 edition of TNA iMPACT on AMC. In this match, The Righteous achieved a significant victory over The Hardys.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of live professional wrestling events and the production of television programs in the field of wrestling. | First Use Anywhere: May 31, 2026 | First Use in Commerce: May 31, 2026”