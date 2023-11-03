TNA Wrestling To Go Through Major Changes

During the Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, Impact Wrestling announced that they will revert to the TNA brand beginning with the Hard to Kill PPV event in January. Jeff Jarrett founded the brand in 2002, but after years of criticism, the name was dropped in 2017.

Scott D’Amore looked ahead to 2024 and discussed the changes he plans to make to the product with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso.

He vowed that TNA would be the hardest working company in professional wrestling, doing what they do best: taking risks, giving wrestlers a stage to do so, and evolving the business.

“We know we’re good at what we do, and we’re going to be a game-changer and a force in 2024. So stay tuned,” D’Amore said.

He emphasized that TNA was an agent for change, as smaller wrestlers thrived in the X-Division, with improvements to the look of production and inspiring a new generation. He believes TNA has a future in wrestling and that it will fit into the landscape in 2024.

“You will see some changes to our shows. The pacing is going to be quicker, there will be a shakeup talentwise, and you’re going to see us disrupt and change wrestling. We’re going to push the limits, like we did with Ultimate X and King of the Mountain. That might mean, every once in a while, we sometimes fall on our face in a reverse battle royal, but hopefully not too often. We owe it to our fans to take chances.”

“Expect consistency. Expect depth in our storytelling, which we’re as good as – if not better than – anybody else. If you’re on our show, you earned a spot on our show. We’re back to doing what we do best. We are going to take chances, give a stage for wrestlers to take a chance, and evolve wrestling.”

PWMania.com exclusively spoke with D’Amore regarding a possible CM Punk return and more. You can watch the complete interview below: