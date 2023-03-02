TNT Extreme Wrestling Finds New Home On PROGRESS Wrestling’s Demand PROGRESS Platform

Thanks to PROGRESS Wrestling and TNT Extreme Wrestling for sending in the following:

TNT Extreme Wrestling finds a new home on PROGRESS Wrestling’s Demand PROGRESS platform for MERSEYSIDE MASSACRE ahead of its next show.

Once known as “Wrestling’s Best Kept Secret”, TNT Extreme Wrestling will now reach more fans than ever before, as it teams up with PROGRESS Wrestling to showcase the very best of British professional wrestling from the past decade.

Demand PROGRESS is now the new home for TNT’s Extreme Wrestling and Ignition brands, fitting alongside all of PROGRESS Wrestling’s own content library and upcoming chapters.

TNT has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2015, showcasing some of the best wrestling stars worldwide including names like Pete Dunne (WWE’s Butch), former TNT Extreme Wrestling World Champion Walter (WWE’s GUNTHER), Eddie Kingston, Tyler Bate, Matt Cardona, Toni Storm, Pentagon Jr, Rey Fenix, PAC and the UK’s Will Ospreay. Other homegrown talent such as Dean Allmark, Lizzy Evo, Simon Miller, Charles Crowley and Alexxis Falcon also feature prominently in the promotion.

Jay Apter, TNT Extreme Wrestling said:

“I am delighted that we now have a home for our shows and we are starting with an absolute classic by uploading our first show of 2023 – MERSEYSIDE MASSACRE.

“Ahead of our next two live shows – IGNITION – SKY’S THE LIMIT at 2:30 followed by our iconic DOA starting at 7pm on Saturday 4 th March at Hanger 34 in Liverpool, this will remind our fans of the drama that they saw and heard about in January.

“This is the beginning of a wider VOD partnership with PROGRESS with all of our content library and all of our latest events coming to DEMAND over the next few weeks and months.

“I have worked closely with Lee McAteer and Martyn Best of PROGRESS over the past year and I am thrilled to show even more fans globally why TNT is so highly regarded.

“In 2022 our championship belts were featured all around the world on NWA, AAA and GCW and our three shows with GCW and our iconic DOA tournament were a huge success.”

Lee McAteer, co-owner of PROGRESS, and backer of TNT said:

“I have been a huge fan and supporter of TNT Extreme Wrestling for a long time. I’m so happy that it is now crystal clear where fans can watch TNT shows.

“This collaboration with Demand PROGRESS starts with its last show, MERSEYSIDE MASSACRE which featured the incredible main event of Dan

“DRILLA” Moloney and Leon Slater and had the entire wrestling community talking about after its shocking conclusion with Charles Crowley and Alexxis Falcon”.

TNT adds to the already packed and unrivalled video library of Demand PROGRESS which contains more than a decade of the best of independent wrestling.

Eight years of TNT footage will be uploaded over the coming months, to go alongside the 12 years of heritage, the 650 hours and the 170 PROGRESS Wrestling shows making it one of the largest collections for independent wrestling content in the world.