Steph De Lander Is Pushing Matt Cardona To Do Another “Hoeski” Song

TNA star Steph De Lander recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds on a number of topics including how she really wants Matt Cardona to do a sequel on his single “Hoeski.”

De Lander said, “I’ve been begging him to Hoeski round two and to have a verse on it.” “I was like, ‘2024 Hoeski and we can both do it.’ The people need it. We need to see Matt Cardona as a full grown man, who has done the most, we need to see him rapping about hoes.”

“What’s so funny, and you don’t expect this from Matt, he can actually sing. He has a good singing voice. When you listen to Hoeski, the chorus, he has a nice voice. It’s pleasant to listen to. I know he did the Last Match Musical, so he has this random side talent of having a nice singing voice. I want to bully him into doing more of that.”

You can check out De Lander’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)