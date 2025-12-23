Tenille Dashwood And Riddick Moss Expecting Second Child

Former WWE stars Tenille Dashwood (known as Emma) and Riddick Moss recently shared a video on Instagram announcing that they are expecting their second child.

The video features the couple at home with their son, Lo, and includes a glimpse of their sonogram.

Dashwood wrote, “2 under 2! Actually, 2 under 1.5 🤣 and believe it or not, we planned this!

Baby Rallis coming June 2026! 🥰 #baby #pregnant #parents #2under2 #announcement”

Dashwood had her final pro wrestling match in April 2024, while Moss (real name Mike Rallis) last competed in September 2024. Both Dashwood and Moss were released by WWE in September 2023.