Tommaso Ciampa Possibly Returning To WWE TV Soon

The Way is back together, as seen on WWE RAW this week. During a backstage segment, they reunited.

It’s the first time we’ve seen Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Dexter Lumis all together since they were in NXT.

During the segment, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville went around the back, trying to get people to sign their petition so they could compete for the World Tag Team Title.

The Way declined to sign, and Gargano stated before the segment ended, “he’s coming back soon.” It was not stated who this person is, but the most likely assumption is that he was referring to former two-time NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, who has been out with an injury.

According to this, Ciampa will be back on TV soon. Ciampa hasn’t wrestled since September of last year.

