Tommy Dreamer Shares His Thoughts On Kazuchika Okada’s Run So Far In AEW

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including Kazuchika Okada’s run so far in AEW.

Dreamer said, “He’s new to the company, but it really did kick off that ‘man this guy is special,’ and that Japanese strong style match that Eddie grew up loving and has really encouraged into his own act and persona. But, he’s wrestling one of the best from New Japan, and it really did what we are taking about, set someone up. It set Okada up as a star.”

On how the fans have reacted to Okada:

“But I tell this to everybody, we are in the reaction business. If they’re going to boo him at certain times and he is working like a heel, it’s not like he’s working like a babyface, and I love all the stuff that the Bucks are doing with him behind the scenes. He’s getting reactions.”

