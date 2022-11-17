Toni Storm Says Thunder Rosa Should Be Stripped From Her Title if Her Injury Lingers Too Long

Toni Storm is the interim AEW World Women’s Champion due to Thunder Rosa’s back injury, which has kept her out of the ring.

Storm won the title in a fatal 4-way match at All Out after Rosa had to withdraw from their title match. She has been vocal about Rosa’s injury as well as being the interim champ since then. Storm’s reign as champion has been fruitful, with multiple title defenses on television against the likes of Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb.

Storm told The Ringer that she wanted Rosa to come to work and that if her injury lasted too long, she should be stripped of her title.

“Personally, I think she should just come to work and defend her championship like she’s supposed to, like a champion should. But if the injury lingers too long, I believe she should probably be stripped. And then I should be the AEW undisputed Women’s World Champion like I was supposed to be at All Out. That’s verbatim. I think she should defend her title. I think all champions should defend that championship. That doesn’t just go for Thunder Rosa. That goes for everybody.”

Storm will defend her interim title against Jamie Hayter at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday.