Tonight’s WWE RAW Featuring CM Punk Will Have A Special Stage Set

WWE returns to Chicago’s Allstate Arena for tonight’s Raw. Due of high demand for tickets, the firm will change the look of the show.

WWE is focusing the evening on the return of CM Punk, who is set to cut a promo. He is currently out of action due to a torn triceps, so it is unknown what he will say.

The show’s confirmed matches include Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed, Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh, Andrade vs. Ivar, and Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae. The organization will also introduce additional WrestleMania 40 matches.

As a reminder, WWE changed its production plans to use a smaller entranceway, which allowed additional seats to be available after the show sold out in its original configuration.

The minimalist stage set will be employed because it is comparable to the one used for last year’s Survivor Series, providing a stylish look for the weekly show.