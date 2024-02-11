Tony Khan Addresses His Tweets, People Telling Him To Slow Down And Focus On AEW Shows

AEW President Tony Khan gave several interviews to the media on Radio Row in Las Vegas prior to the Super Bowl. He was in town for the game and the AEW Collision, which took place there on Saturday night.

Khan was asked about people saying he should slow down with the tweets and focus on the show:

“I think we’ve been able to promote the show and build engagement. Also, the company has a great presence and we have a great connection with the fans. So it’s a good question, but I think we’ve been able to build real engagement at times. I think there’s tangible proof of that in our huge TV ratings and the fact that you know, I believe three out of the last four weeks, Wednesday Night Dynamite has beat the NBA on ESPN straight up. We’ve had great, great success connecting with our fans, so I think what we’ve got going works really well.”

He discussed the significance of the story leading into Sting’s final match:

“Sting, to me, has had arguably the greatest career of anyone because if you look, Sting, the span and the fact that he’s still wrestling at such a high level in 2024, Sting had taken several years away. He had retired and I wanted to give Sting the best possible send off, the best run. Now we’re approaching the three-year anniversary of Sting’s return to wrestling. It was at Revolution three years ago where Sting had his comeback match. Now we’re coming up on what is the three-year anniversary of, to me, the greatest comeback ever in wrestling and the greatest final run. Sting now is officially co-holder of the World Tag Team Championships. This AEW World Tag Team title, it’s the first title Sting has held in wrestling in over 12 years and what a way for Sting to be approaching his retirement match teaming with Darby Allen in AEW every week. We love having Sting in AEW. Sting and Darby are a huge part of what we do. I think their team really embodies what AEW is all about to have one of the legends in wrestling, to bring him in, to show the most respect for his career and what he is. Then on top of that, to pair him with our homegrown star, two wrestlers who complement each other and fit each other like a glove, I think it’s great.”



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)