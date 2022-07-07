Tony Khan Addresses Injuries to Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and Adam Cole

AEW President Tony Khan discussed company injuries in an interview with NYPost.com.

Here are the highlights:

Bryan Danielson: “I don’t think it was a good thing Bryan [Danielson] got hurt. I think that’s one of the worst things, but he’s doing much better. I talk to him a few times away. I had talked to him on Wednesday when were were in St. Louis for Road Rager and I talked to Bryan. And Bryan was like, ‘I feel f—king great! I’m ready to come back and I’m gonna fight Zack Sabre and we’re gonna go to Blood and Guts. Let’s f-king go man.’ Then I talked to him the Saturday, eight days before the pay-per-view and he’s not doing as well. So I immediately was like, ‘You’re not wrestling. If you’re not feeling great eight days out, I don’t care if you have seven straight days. I’m shutting you down until further notice.’”

Kenny Omega: ” I’m always concerned whenever a wrestler has an injury, but in Kenny Omega’s case he carried the load through more injuries than probably anyone I’ve seen in terms of working through a sustained period where he was limited and still having great matches in the ring, and also doing great box office for the company as a great champion.

It is a little bit different because you’re dealing with multiple injuries as opposed to one injury. I’m optimistic. I don’t want to put a timetable on it. I’m still optimistic Kenny’s coming back.”

Adam Cole: “He had no contact between Double or Nothing and Forbidden Door. He was on commentary. He had been cleared to wrestle. So now I’m also gonna take some time [off] for him. We had already taken some time and I’ll take some more time make sure he’s right and wouldn’t want him to wrestle until he’s feeling 100 percent. He was feeling 100 percent going into Forbidden Door. That’s how unpredictable these are.”