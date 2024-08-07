Tony Khan Calls This The “Most Important Time” In AEW History

As Tony Khan continues to negotiate with Warner Bros Discovery, the AEW and ROH President spoke with Case the Producer from Q101’s Brian & Kenzie Morning Show for an interview.

During the discussion, the AEW boss-man called this the “most important time ever in AEW.”

“Right now is the most important time ever in AEW,” Khan stated. “We’re on the verge of the most important deal we’ll ever make, this upcoming media rights, and it’s been great working with Warner Brothers Discovery on the future.”

Khan continued, “For all these years, we’ve had so much great experience with Warner Brothers Discovery, and now, under the leadership of David Zaslav, the company, for us, the connection, the things we’ve been able to do, I think it’s getting stronger and stronger.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.