Tony Khan Comments On Mercedes Mone Following Her Attendance At AEW All In

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) was in the audience during the 2023 AEW All In PPV.

AEW President Tony Khan mentioned her possibly working for the company during the All In post-show press conference.

Khan said, “She’s not cleared, Mercedes Mone. So I think it was great to have her here. She last competed for NJPW, so I thought it would be excellent to have one of the top international stars in all of pro wrestling here. And the last time we saw Mercedes Mone compete, she was actually competing against our own Willow Nightingale. And there’s a lot of exciting international pro wrestling, I thought it’d be great to have here to see all the matches, including the AEW Women’s World Championship.”

You can watch the complete media scrum below: