Tony Khan Comments on MJF Returning to AEW and Relationship With Warner Brothers Discovery

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the In The Kliq podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan was asked to give his thoughts on MJF announcing that he signed a new deal with AEW for more money, but not more time on his contract:

“I don’t want to comment on contractual status. But I would say it’s great to have MJF back in AEW. I think it’s great for the wrestling fans and certainly it’s really helped us. We’ve had a lot of ratings momentum. We had great ratings going into All Out and they’ve only gotten stronger these last couple weeks and it’s really building at the right time going into Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium this week.”

Khan was also asked about rumors of a possible merger between NBC Universal and Warner Bros Discovery:

“I could definitely not speculate on that and I would never speculate on that. I’m very happy with what we have right now. We have this great leadership from Discovery that’s come in and taken over, working with great management from Warner Brothers and now we have this really strong company Warner Brothers Discovery that is the single largest creator of content in the world and they’re showcasing AEW greater than we have ever been showcased before.”

(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)