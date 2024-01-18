Tony Khan Comments On Success Of This Week’s AEW Dynamite Rating

Tony Khan is pleased with this week’s AEW Dynamite television ratings.

On Thursday, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to X to comment on the success of the ratings for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

“Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite on TBS last night,” he wrote. “Thank you to all the AEW wrestlers + staff + fans!”

He continued, “Thanks to you yesterday Dynamite did our biggest AEW on TV rating since Grand Slam in September! It’s going to be an amazing 2024 for AEW thanks to you all!”

Check out the actual post embedded below courtesy of the official X feed of AEW and ROH President Tony Khan.