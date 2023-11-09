Tony Khan Confirms New AEW Signing, Samoa Joe Relinquishes ROH TV Title

– Mariah May is now officially “#AllElite.” The women’s star made her television debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite. After the show, Tony Khan confirmed she has signed with the promotion.

– Another big piece of news coming out of this week’s AEW Dynamite is the ROH TV Championship situation. Samoa Joe, the longest-reigning champion in ROH TV title history, successfully defended the title with a victory over Keith Lee on Dynamite. After the victory, Joe cut a promo and announced that he has relinquished the ROH TV title. Check out the segment below.