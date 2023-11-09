Tony Khan Confirms New AEW Signing, Samoa Joe Relinquishes ROH TV Title

– Mariah May is now officially “#AllElite.” The women’s star made her television debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite. After the show, Tony Khan confirmed she has signed with the promotion.
@MariahMayx is All Elite!
#AEWDynamite
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 9, 2023
It's official on #AEWDynamite! @MariahMayx is ALL ELITE!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 9, 2023
– Another big piece of news coming out of this week’s AEW Dynamite is the ROH TV Championship situation. Samoa Joe, the longest-reigning champion in ROH TV title history, successfully defended the title with a victory over Keith Lee on Dynamite. After the victory, Joe cut a promo and announced that he has relinquished the ROH TV title. Check out the segment below.
Samoa Joe just vacated the #ROH World Television Championship?!?
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@samoajoe | @RingOfHonor pic.twitter.com/jSvVvaFa2q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2023