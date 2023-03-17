Tony Khan Criticizes Social Media Accounts That “Seem To Only Exist To Question And Rip AEW”

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan announced Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo in a “dream match” for AEW Dynamitenext week. Some fans expressed confusion about who El Hijo del Vikingo is, prompting Twitter account @LuchaBlog to tweet the following:

“You’re not expected to know who everyone is, i know a lot of people and there still are others i’m learning about every day. but also if you have the time to type ‘who?’, and click post you also have the time to google. posting ‘who?’ is just waving a ‘I’m a goof, ignore me’ flag.”

Khan’s response to @LuchaBlog’s tweet was as follows:

“They aren’t doing it to be genuine. A large % of those replies aren’t from real people, a lot of them are accounts that upon inspection seem to only exist to question and rip AEW and most of their other content seems to be a cover story to justify the existence of these accounts.”

“One of my favorite bits they do is when they claim they used to love AEW in the old days, but not anymore, yet when you dig into their old posts, there’s nothing positive on AEW ever. Yes, I’m sure you all used to be great fans despite no evidence of that whatsoever.”